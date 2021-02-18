Marine veteran and Author, James Curry’s new book ‘Staying Alive’ chronicles inspiring life journey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From surviving a war, to surviving cancer, the new book ‘Staying Alive’ chronicles the inspiring life journey of award winning journalist, James Curry.

It is worth noting that Curry is also a former KUSI News employee, working here in 2008.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy pointed out that one of the chapters in ‘Staying Alive’ explains how to deal with the ego of people, especially the on-air talent. Curry said KUSI News Director Steve Cohen taught him to play to the ego of the on-air talent, and it’s “been working” for him so far.

Curry shared a brief biography of his life, explaining that he joined the Marine Corps to escape and abusive home. A year later, he found himself on the streets of Iraq, in the middle of a war.

When he returned to the United States, he was homeless and found out he has cancer. All of these events happened before he was 25 years of age.

Curry said he overcame an abusive Step-Father, but said, “when you’re down, the only place you can go is up.”

Curry said KUSI News was sort of a “savior” to him, since he was given a chance to show his skills without any experience in journalism. After a year at KUSI, Curry was hired by CNN to produce news for them.

‘Staying Alive’ will be available for purchase on Amazon and everywhere books are sold beginning February 26, 2021.

Curry supplied KUSI news with the following information about his book and life experiences.