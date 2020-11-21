Marissa Grace performs covers on Good Morning San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas City USA is a free and festive family event, features a 50-foot tree, a fountain light show, a giant snow globe, carolers, Santa and it’s completely outdoors and socially distant friendly, hosted by the new Legacy Center in the Mission Valley area.

Marissa Grace will be performing there with her band on the night of Friday, December 18th at 6 p.m.

Grace joined Good Morning San Diego to perform: Sweet Child O’ Mine, Put Your Records On, and Sunday Morning.