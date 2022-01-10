Maritime Museum Docent Training Program begins Jan 18th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Maritime Museum to get some information on their Docent Training Program.

The San Diego community is Invited to join the Docent and Volunteer Team for 13 weeks, at the top ranked waterfront Maritime Museum of San Diego.

Persons interested in the history of exploration and engaging in enhanced social interaction with Docents and public visiting the 501c3 non-profit destination are urged to attend.