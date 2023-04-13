Maritime Museum of San Diego pitches $28 million building, pier on Embarcadero





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s waterfront draws in thousands of tourists and billions of dollars each year. Now, there could be plans on the horizon for a brand new museum remodel.

A $28 million dollar project has been pitched to remodel The Maritime Museum of San Diego, including the addition of a pier and several structures.

President of the Maritime Museum Dr. Ray Ashley joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the project.