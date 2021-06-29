Maritime Museum returns to full capacity

Maritime Museum of San Diego has reopened their indoor exhibits, below ship deck galleries and the USS Dolphin submarine on June 15th. The Museum is also now open daily 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Entrance to all exhibits are included in general admission, with Maritime Museum Bay Boat tours only an additional $10.00 or $15.00 per person.

Permanent exhibits found as visitors move from ship to ship include San Diego’s Naval History, Harvesting the Ocean, Age of Steam, Age of Sail, Charting the Sea, Wind and Water Photography, Man-of-War, and Wish You Were Here postcard and photography display.

Exhibits reopened include fascinating galleries and maritime artifact and photographic displays found throughout the fleet including aboard the iconic and world’s oldest sailing ship the 1863 Star of India, 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley, Navy Frigate replica H.M.S. Surprise, Spanish galleon replica San Salvador, Official Tall ship of the state, Californian, 1904 Steam yacht Medea, and USS Dolphin submarine. The Russian Foxtrot class attack submarine B-39 remains closed. Adventures Sails will resume this summer. Details to be announced.

Daily 45-minute narrated Historic Bay Cruises aboard the 1914 San Diego Harbor Pilot boat are only $10.00 per person and weekend only 75-minute Naval History Bay Tours aboard the Vietnam-era US Naval PCF 816 Swift Boat are only $15.00 with purchase of general admission.