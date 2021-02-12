Maritime Museum to reopen this weekend

Maritime Museum of San Diego, serving as the community memory of our seafaring experience by collecting, preserving, and presenting our rich maritime heritage and historic connections with the Pacific world, announced today it is reopening for a fourth time February 13, 2021, as the Governor’s Stay at Home Order is lifted and San Diego County returns to the Purple Tier. This restriction requires Museum indoor operations to temporarily close to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, the Museum is extending the outdoor adventure option which includes top deck tours and free boat ride with the purchase of general admission. According to Raymond Ashley, Ph.D., K.C.I., President/CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego, “this healthy, safe, outdoor, educational and fun escape for all ages can be a welcome break as the community comes together to fight the global pandemic.”

Initially, Maritime Museum of San Diego will reopen weekends only, beginning Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Ticket sales end one hour prior to closing (or 4:00 p.m.). Tickets are for same day visits, and are based on the new reduced capacity. The Museum staff closely monitor the guidelines from the state, local and health authorities and have prepared the Museum to abide by public health safety and CDC recommendations to ensure visitors enjoy a clean and safe experience. In the coming weeks, management may announce weekday operations.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego’s outdoor experience includes a walking tour of the upper decks of the historic fleet, including the world’s oldest sailing ship, Star of India, and a complimentary, optional boat ride which is normally an additional charge when guests purchase general admission to the Museum. Three 45-minute narrated bay tours are offered daily on Saturday and Sunday with required check-in fifteen minutes prior at 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. Space is limited due to lower capacity requirements in accordance with state guidelines. Bay Boat tour reservations can be made by customers upon arriving at the Museum when purchasing general admission passes from the Ticket Booth or online in advance online at, Click here to buy tickets online, while supplies last. Once scheduled, guests may check-in for boat tours on the docks behind the Berkeley 15-minutes prior to scheduled runs, before or after they explore the Maritime Museum.

General admission tickets to the Maritime Museum of San Diego are $20.00 for adults, $15.00 for seniors 62+, military and ages 13-17. Children 12 and under are $10.00 and can be purchased at the Museum Ticket booth daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. located on the north embarcadero at 1492 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101-3309.. Credit/Debit cards may be used to purchase tickets at the Museum Ticket Booth machines located on the embarcadero. Cash will not be accepted at this time. Offer may not be combined with any other offer.

Temperature checks and wellness screenings are required of all staff, volunteers and visitors prior to admittance. Anyone feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted inside the museum to protect everyone’s safety. Facial coverings will be required at all times. Social distancing protocols will be followed and the Museum has designed an easy to follow one-way foot path.

Additional sanitation, disinfection and cleaning procedures have been implemented throughout the Museum vessels. Museum staff and crews will sanitize the boats before and after each tour. The Museum has invested in additional convenient hand sanitizer dispensaries available for use before and after touching handrails. Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized multiple times on a daily basis.

Located at Star of India Wharf, the Maritime Museum of San Diego is a collection of historic vessels moored together dockside along the north embarcadero between Grape and Ash Streets located at 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101-3309. For more information, to make a donation or learn more about the restoration projects underway, visit sdmaritime.org.

