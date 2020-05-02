Mark Dice discusses censorship among social media platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A press conference last week aired on YouTube featuring two accelerated urgent care doctors from Bakersfield.

The video, YouTube says, was removed because it violates their community guidelines and the statements made by the doctors contradicts guidance from local health officials.

The video has received millions of views on YouTube, sparking debates on lifting stay-at-home orders and YouTube says, encourages the violation of local health guidelines.

Doctor Erickson says “anytime you push against the grain, you are going to have people who don’t like it.”

Mark Dice, media analyst & author, joined KUSI to discuss how YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms are censoring people during the COVID-19 pandemic.