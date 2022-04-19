Mark Larson breaks down Mayor Gloria’s $4.89 billion proposed budget to boost infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria unveiled his budget for the next fiscal year.

The Mayor had dubbed it the “Ready to Rebuild” budget, saying it turns the scope of the city’s budget away from COVID and onto critical projects that have been ignored for years.

The big takeaways from the 4.8 billion dollar plan are several proposals to upgrade the aging city infrastructure.

In terms of traditional infrastructure the proposal allocates $77 million to street resurfacing, $8.8 million on major storm water infrastructure and repairs.

In terms of human infrastructure the city is asking for $63 million to give to homeless services and an additional $4 million to go to parks and recreation services.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Paul Rudy talked with Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, about breaking down the proposed budget.