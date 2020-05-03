Mark Larson: California’s stay-at-home orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities are pleading for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules.

Lifeguards and police are out in force Saturday — even in cities that are battling Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that singled out Orange County beaches for closure.

Police and lifeguards in Huntington Beach and San Diego said people were mostly cooperating with social distancing protocols, understanding they could lose their privileges if they don’t.

Beaches are just the latest focus for frustrations over Newsom’s month-and-a-half-old order requiring nearly 40 million residents to remain mostly indoors.

Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater.

Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing.

Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.” He also hasn’t responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.

KUSI contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the how California has managed the coronavirus pandemic.