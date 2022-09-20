Mark Larson calls Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interview “bad journalism”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden was criticized for being “out of touch” after he shrugged off the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Biden argued that because inflation was at 8.2% in July, 8.3% in August is a sign that rates are “leveling off”.

Meanwhile, Biden stated that his administration has brought 10 million new jobs to the States, brought manufacturing back to the States, and has ushered in one of the lowest unemployment rates in recent years.

KUSI Political Contributor Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes and Jenny Milkowski to discuss Biden’s attitude.