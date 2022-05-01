Mark Larson discusses average price of gas in San Diego County rising again

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the fourth consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.78, one day after recording its largest increase since March 23, 2 cents.

The average price has increased 5 cents over the past four days following a run of 23 decreases in 29 days totaling 28.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The rising prices are the result of a substantial increase to the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices, said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and $1.706 higher than one year ago but 19 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

After dropping to its lowest amount since March 10 Wednesday, the average price has risen to its highest amount since April 13.

