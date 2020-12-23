Mark Larson discusses extending stay at home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With intensive-care unit capacity still officially considered to be zero across the 11-county Southern California region, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order imposed by the state for the entirety of Southern California will almost assuredly be extended beyond next week’s expiration date.

Current stay-at-home orders took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, and were originally set to end on Dec. 28. Newsom did not give an indication of exactly when a decision on extending the orders will be made, or much long the orders will remain in place.

The county’s death toll is now 1,311: 16 men and 12 women died between Dec. 9 and Dec. 21, and their ages ranged from the early 50s to mid-90s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

Another 35 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, with six additional people sent to an intensive care unit.

Of 24,031 tests reported Tuesday in San Diego County, 10% returned positive, raising the 14-day average to 9.7%.

KUSI Contributor and AM Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about Governor Newsom’s plan to extend the Stay at Home order past December 28th.