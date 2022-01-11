Mark Larson discusses Gov. Newsom’s new ‘California Blueprint’ plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his California Blueprint plan, which outlines a $213 billion proposal.

The California Blueprint:

– Universal Pre-K

– Universal School Meals

– Highest per pupil spending ever

– More before, after, and summer school

– More arts and STEM programs

– More financial aid for college All while keeping our classrooms safe. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2022

The plan includes a $2.7 billion COVID package.

$1.2 billion would go towards bolstering testing, $583 million to get more Californians vaccinated and boosted, and $110 million more to support vulnerable populations.

Gov. Newsom also said that the spending bill could provide universal healthcare for all, including those who are undocumented — which would make it a first in the country.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss this proposal.