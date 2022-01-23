Mark Larson discusses Gov. Newsom’s visit to ransacked Union Pacific Railroad site

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he has plans to launch a multi-agency effort to clean up the Los Angeles railways, which were subject to thieves recently.

The governor has blamed a series of organized criminal thefts on the railway mess.

Trash covered the tracks, prompting the governor to comment on the area looking like a Third World country.

Gov. Newsom emphasized that everyone involved in the thefts, vandalism, and destruction need to be arrested and held accountable.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the governor’s visit to the disheveled Union Pacific Railroad site.