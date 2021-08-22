Mark Larson discusses recall election updates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in the recall efforts ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election.

Vice President Kamala Harris will soon start campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom, less than one month away from the election.

Larson drew similarities between the recall of former California Gov. Gray Davis, whose governance oversaw plenty of blackouts, as with the state’s current governor, and the high car taxes from Davis’s governance as well, alluding to Gov. Newsom’s high taxes overall.