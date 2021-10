Mark Larson discusses recent bills signed by Gov. Newsom

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Gov. Newsom’s most recently signed bills.

Among those bills include mandating gender neutral children’s toys sections in large stores, the ethnic studies bill, and banning of the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers, and other small off-road engines.