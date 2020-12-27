Mark Larson discusses Stay at home order extending

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 11-county Southern California region is still reporting zero available ICU beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the regional stay-at-home order he issued for all of Southern California will almost assuredly be extended beyond next week’s expiration date.

Current stay-at-home orders took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6, and were originally set to end on Monday. Newsom did not give an indication of when a decision on extending the orders will be made or much longer they will remain in place.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the stay-at-home order.