Mark Larson discusses the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach one year later





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with KUSI political contributor, Mark Larson, about the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol in 2020.

He talks on the situation’s exploited comparison to terrorist acts, while also comparing the situation to the BLM riots that happened the same year. While one person died in the insurrection, the many of American’s that died in Pearl Harbor and 9/11 may have other opinions on the matter.

He touches on the security of the white house, one of the most secure buildings in the nation.

There is still a lot of questions left unanswered, but many say that there also is a need to move forward from the situation.

