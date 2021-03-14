Mark Larson discusses the reddening county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI to discuss the latest in local and state regulations in regards to COVID-19.

The requirements for entering California’s red tier has changed from seven or fewer new infections per 100,000 residents to 10 or fewer new infections per 100,000 residents.

As of today, San Diego County still has a 8.8 new infections per 100,000 residents and needs to remain lower than 10 for two consecutive weeks.

The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has offically reached 2 million signatures.

The minimum needed was 1.5 million signatures.