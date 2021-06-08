Mark Larson discusses updates on recall Gov. Newsom effort

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is still underway, with many other candidates pushing through to take the governor’s seat.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss updates on the recall’s efforts.

Larson noted that Gov. Newsom is banking on holding the election while things are looking bright in California.

He does not think that there will be debates for the position this year, as there have been in past recall elections.

That’s where the battleground will be — in the media, Larson said.