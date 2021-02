Mark Larson is hopeful San Diego will re-enter red tier soon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson reviewed the changes in local and state regulations in regards to COVID-19 with KUSI on Good Morning San Diego.

Overall, Larson questioned the science behind California’s tier system and noted that a new system of tackling COVID-19 needed to be implemented.

The movement to recall Gov. Newsom can’t be discounted, Larson added.