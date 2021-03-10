Mark Larson looks inside American Rescue Plan Act on its way to final passage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Senate passed $1.9 trillion relief package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, over Republican opposition.

The package includes direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits, and more funding for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The bill also sets aside 350 billion for state and local relief, including California, and billions more for schools and industries struck hard by the pandemic.

Republicans denounced the bill as being too expensive.

It is now headed towards the House for a final vote.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss who would be getting funding, should the bill pass.