Mark Larson: More local control to reopen businesses amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGOM (KUSI) – KUSI contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss giving counties control over coronavirus health response.

“After eight weeks of state mandates, it’s time for local businesses to open more quickly as long as they follow health protocols and good daily hygienic practices. Only local authorities know what’s really happening on the ground versus bureaucrats in Sacramento or DC,” said Larson.

On Wednesday, Dr. Wilma Wooten said reopening the casinos next week would cause a risk to public health. When asked Thursday if she still felt that way, Wooten said she had met with tribal leaders, reviewed their phased reopening plans and reassessed the county’s role.

“It’s very clear to us that the tribal nations have sovereign authority,” she said Thursday. “Our strategy is to review and offer advice.”

All three casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have restricted most business operations in California, which is in Phase 2 of a four-stage reopening plan. Newsom’s guidelines for reopening the state have casinos in Phase 3.

Greg Cox, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, announced Wednesday that some county offices will begin opening to the public for limited services over the next several weeks, starting Friday with administration buildings and the department of environmental health. The county’s offices in Kearny Mesa will open Monday and offices in Escondido and National City will follow shortly thereafter, Cox said.

Beginning May 26, the county will begin reopening some branches of its library system for curbside service. In the first wave, branches in Imperial Beach, Alpine, Ramona, Encinitas, Vista and Borrego Springs will resume limited service, with other county branches to follow shortly thereafter.

Cox said people with overdue library books could breathe easy and “reread some of the good ones,” as the county won’t enforce fines for the time being.