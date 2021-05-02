Mark Larson on Board of Supervisors’ plans to spend $40M on hazard pay for county employees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ proposal to spend $40 million on hazard pay for county employees.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the use of these funds in the first week of May.

San Diegans can submit comments by emailing Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

To contact Fletcher, email nathan.fletcher@sdcounty.ca.gov and call 619-531-5544.