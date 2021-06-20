Mark Larson on California’s first week open

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the state’s first week of reopening.

He touched upon such topics as the prizes the governor has been raffling out for COVID-19 vaccines and the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The recall election date has not been set yet, but Democrats may be interested in holding it earlier, Larson said.

The recall Gov. Newsom election is projected to cost the state $215 million.