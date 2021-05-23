Mark Larson on California’s June 15 reopening date

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI's Jason Austell to discuss the latest in local and state COVID-19 regulations.

The state of California is set to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions after June 15.

While the state has decided to not impose a vaccine passport program, private businesses may require vaccinations for employees or customers.

Events with more than 5,000 people in attendance will require full vaccinations or recent negative COVID-19 tests.