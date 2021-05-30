Mark Larson on California’s June 15 reopening





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell for a discussion on what the state and San Diego could look like come June 15, when the state lifts what is left of COVID-19 regulations such as masks, restaurant and shop capacities, and Petco Park returning to full stadium.

Fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear a mask in the state, following the CDC’s recommendation.

Until then, Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning new efforts to get more Californians vaccinated by June 15.