Mark Larson on Colin Powell’s legacy, first Black US secretary of state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Colin Powell died at 84 years old on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

He is remembered as the first Black U.S. secretary of state and influenced several Republican administrations and American foreign policy for years.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Powell’s life and legacy.