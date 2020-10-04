Mark Larson on election impact from Trump getting coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The startling news of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis serves as a reminder of the pervasive spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Health experts say it also shows how tenuous a grip the nation has on the crisis.

U.S. infections have been rising for several weeks, a worrying sign with colder weather approaching.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how President Trump being hospitalized impacts local elections