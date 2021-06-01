Mark Larson on June 15 California reopening and Biden’s defense budget





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On June 15th, California will be lifting the bulk of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, President Biden has proposed a rise of 2% in the defense budget for 2022.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss these two topics, remarking that the U.S. desperately needs a new aircraft carrier to project strength on the Pacific side of the U.S.

Larson emphasized that China is on the fast track concerning land, sea, and space, thus presenting a threat to the U.S.