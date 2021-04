Mark Larson on latest lifts in COVID-19 restrictions and regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Indoor church regulations have open up at 100% capacity and attendance for Padres games is expected to expand this week on April 23.

After a year of record low wedding rates, the state has released new wedding and private event guidelines.

KUSI Contributor and 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined Good Morning San Diego for a discussion on the latest in state and local regulations.