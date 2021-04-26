Mark Larson on local and state regulations, plus recall election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss any changes in local and state regulations regarding COVID-19 and the California recall election.

In announcing her candidacy Friday, Jenner said in a statement “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one- party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Jenner is a Republican who has never sought public office. In recent years the 1976 Olympic decathlon gold medalist and reality television star has been a vocal advocate for the transgender community after coming out as a trans woman in 2015 and changing her name from Bruce to Caitlyn.

Newsom said in March that he expects the recall to qualify for the ballot. He also criticized the need for a special recall election, calling it a “waste of time” and money because the 2022 gubernatorial primary will be a few months later.

The recall requires valid signatures from 1,495,709 registered voters, 12% of the 12,464,235 votes cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election, to qualify for the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.