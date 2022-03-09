Mark Larson on President Biden banning purchases of Russian oil, natural gas, coal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden’s administration will be banning oil, natural gas, and coal imports from Russia to the U.S. in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could lead to further spikes in gas prices, the president announced Tuesday.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his reaction to President Joe Biden’s restrictions on not buying Russia’s oil and the impact his decision will have on the U.S.