Mark Larson on recall election’s September date

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recall election date slated for September 14, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the election’s direction.

Candidates have until 59 days before the election date to declare their candidacy, opening the possibility for even more candidates to throw themselves into the ring.

The election will not be in-person, and will use mail-in ballots only, said Larson.