Mark Larson on San Diego County remaining in Red Tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County will remain in the red, or substantial, tier of the state’s four-tier COVID-19 reopening plan for at least another week, and public health officials have reported 278 new COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths from the illness.

According to the California Department of Public Health, San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.8 daily infections per 100,000 residents, up from 6.5 the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.2, up from 6.9 last Tuesday.

The adjusted rate is due to San Diego County’s high volume of tests, but still leaves the county on the precipice of the state’s most restrictive tier — purple.

The testing positivity percentage is 3%, below last week’s 3.5%, and is in the third — or orange — tier.

To remain in the second tier of the four-tier COVID-19 reopening plan, the county must continue to have an adjusted case rate of less than 7.0 per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity percentage of less than 5%.

The new cases and deaths reported Tuesday raised the total for the region to 51,024 cases and 840 deaths.

Eight women and six men died between Oct. 3 and Sunday. Their ages ranged from the early 50s to early 100s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 10,078 tests reported Tuesday, 3% returned positive, keeping the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases at 2.9%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 10,608.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,702 — or 7.3% — have required hospitalization and 857 — or 1.7% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Six new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday — three in restaurant/bar settings, two in private residences and one in a kindergarten through 12th grade school.

In the past seven days, 52 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week’s time. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

KUSI Contributor and radio host, Mark Larson, discussed on Good Morning San Diego what it means for San Diego County to be in the red tier and how we can move to orange.