Mark Larson on San Diego Staying in the Orange Tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is in the orange tier of the color-coded system due to an adjusted case rate of five new daily cases per 100,000 people.

That is a significant improvement over the week before when that adjusted case rate was 6.2, but it remains well above the fewer-than-two daily cases needed to move into the yellow tier — the reopening plan’s least restrictive — and allow for essentially all businesses to reopen.

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties transitioned into the yellow tier on Tuesday.

To advance, San Diego County would have to report statistics in the yellow tier for two consecutive weeks.

The state reports data on counties on Tuesdays.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined Good Morning San Diego to have a discussion on why San Diego is staying in orange when other counties are going to yellow in California.