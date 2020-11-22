Mark Larson on State and Local COVID-19 Regulations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials have reported a record-high 1,478 new COVID-19 infections and six new deaths, raising the region’s totals to 70,709 cases and 966 deaths.

Saturday was the 11th consecutive day more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county, and the most reported in a single day. Last Saturday, 1,087 cases were reported, 922 were reported Wednesday and 899 Thursday and 1,091 Friday.

County health officials are attributing the sharp increase in cases to a general fatigue of the pandemic and are urging San Diegans to avoid gatherings and take COVID-19 seriously.

“The virus is widespread and every element of our community is impacted,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Now more than ever it is vital that San Diegans avoid gatherings and crowds, wear a face covering when they are out in public and stay home if they are sick.”

Mark Larson joined KUSI to discuss the state and local COVID-19 regulations.