Mark Larson on Texas’s border wall plans, Biden admin diverting wall funds to military

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host, joined KUSI's Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying his state will begin building its own border wall next week.

The Biden Administration has said it will divert $2.2 billion from the border wall projects to military projects.

Officials say funding will go towards 66 projects in 11 states, 16 countries and three territories.

Gov. Abbott also says Texas will start arresting migrants who trespass on private property.