Mark Larson on the death of Rush Limbaugh, conservative media icon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voice of American conservatives, Rush Limbaugh, died on Feb. 17, at the age of 70, following a battle with lung cancer.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” began in 1988 and has a played a significant role in conservative politics since.

His show became the most listened-to show in the U.S., airing on more than 600 stations with 27 million people tuning in weekly, as noted on the show’s website.

Limbaugh affectionately called his passionate fans “Dittoheads.”

“Ditto” was the term his fans would retort when they agreed with Limbaugh.

In January of 2020, Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Trump at the State of the Union Address only a few days after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI to discuss Limbaugh’s transformation of talk radio and emphasized his strong belief in free speech.