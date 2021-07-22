Mark Larson on the latest in California’s recall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sept. 14 date for California’s recall election looms over Gov. Gavin Newsom as the candidates hoping to unseat him have reached the official ballot.

Most recently, talk radio host Larry Elder sued California Secretary of State Shirley Weber after allegedly violating a filing requirement.

A judge ruled that the violation did not apply and he is now officially on the recall ballot.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest on the recall election.