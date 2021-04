Mark Larson on the latest state and local regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Indoor church regulations open up at 100% capacity today while attendance for Padres games is expected to expand this week on April 23.

After a year of record low wedding rates, the state has released new wedding and private event guidelines.

KUSI Contributor and 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego for a discussion on the latest in state and local regulations.