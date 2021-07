Mark Larson on the recall election’s latest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The official ballot recall contains 46 candidates all running to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in the recall election.

The recall election election will take place on Sept. 14.