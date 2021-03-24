Mark Larson on the San Diego Convention Center housing migrant children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week the federal government announced that unaccompanied minors will be housed at various large facilities along the border, one of them being the San Diego Convention Center.

It is not yet known when the Convention Center will start housing the minors.

Since Oct. 1, border patrol officials had more than 29,000 encounters with unaccompanied minors, which is almost the same amount of minors taken into custody as the entire previous budget year.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host joined KUSI to discuss the federal government’s decision to house the children.