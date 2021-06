Mark Larson on VP Harris’s El Paso trip

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss former President Donald Trump’s campaign-style rally held in Ohio on June 26 and Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso.

It was the vice president’s first trip to the border, which was coming under widespread scrutiny, even by other mainstream media members.