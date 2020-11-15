Mark Larson opposes purple tier as SD County reports record 736 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials have reported a record 736 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths as nonessential businesses moved to outdoor-only operations after the county went from the red to the purple tier of the state’s four-tiered coronavirus reopening plan.

The data from Saturday increases the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 63,681, with the death toll rising to 926. Saturday was the fourth consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.

On Wednesday, a record 661 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county – – surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.

State data has landed the county in the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. The restrictions associated with the purple tier went into effect just after midnight Saturday.

Many nonessential businesses are now required to move to outdoor-only operations. These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.

The restrictions include closing amusement parks. Bars, breweries and distilleries will be able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.

Retail businesses and shopping centers can remain open with 25% of the building’s capacity. No food courts will be permitted.

Schools will be able to remain open for in-person learning if they are already in session. If a district has not reopened for in-person learning, it must remain remote only. Offices are restricted to remote work.

Remaining open are essential services, personal care services, barbershops, hair salons, outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities.

