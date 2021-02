Mark Larson questions local and state regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The latest in local regulations includes a Vista judge opening up the way for youth outdoor sports to resume.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, connected with KUSI to talk over updates on local and state regulations.

Larson touched upon the businesses remaining open through peaceful protest in the county, the resumption of youth sports outdoors, and the color-coated COVID-19 tiers.