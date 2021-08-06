Mark Larson reacts to 1st California recall debate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four Republican candidates skirmished in their first debate as they head toward California’s Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The two best known candidates — Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — weren’t participating.

The four candidates — U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer — kept much of their criticism focused on Newsom while attempting to distinguish themselves from their rivals.

KUSI contributor Mark Larson joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the debate.