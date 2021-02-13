Mark Larson reacts to Biden’s nomination of California’s Su as deputy labor secretary

SACRAMENTO (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated California Labor Secretary Julie Su as the deputy U.S. secretary of labor, putting another Californian in a top administration job.

Biden’s announcement Wednesday is also likely to focus a brighter spotlight on California’s ongoing unemployment fraud scandal.

The state has likely paid out at least $11 billion in fraudulent claims during the pandemic.

Su’s nomination requires Senate confirmation. She would be tasked with helping lead a sprawling department that oversees laws regulating worker standards and pay, workplace safety, family and medical leave and more.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host Mark Larson joined Good Evening San Diego to give his take on the nomination.