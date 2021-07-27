Mark Larson remembers Apollo 15 Mission, 50 years later

Mark Larson remembers the launch of Apollo 15, 50 years to the date.

Apollo 15 was not just another mission (the fourth) to take humans to the moon.

It was the Lunar Roving Vehicle’s first flight, which allowed astronauts to explore and learn more about the geology of the Hadley Rille/Apennine region.

The LRV gave Apollo 15, 16, and 17 astronauts to ability to explore further away from the Lunar Module than ever before.