Mark Larson remembers Larry King and discusses COVID-19 enforcement in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss COVID-19 and former CNN talk show host and broadcasting legend Larry King who died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 87.

King was hospitalized in late December after contracting COVID-19 and spent time in the hospital’s intensive care unit. But no cause of death was released.

King became a household name as the host of CNN’s “Larry King Live” for decades after a successful run as host of radio’s “The Larry King Show” in the 1970s.